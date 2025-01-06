And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.
Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.
1. Birmingham splash the cash
Birmingham are set to complete the signing of Phil Neumann from Hannover 96 after reportedly finalising terms with the German Bundesliga 2 outfit. The Blues failed with a €4 million (£3.4m) approach in the summer for Neumann - the number one target - but have been patient and are finally set to secure their man. (Birmingham World) Photo: Getty Images
2. Duo interested in Barrow defender
Barrow defender Theo Vassell is the subject of interest from Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town. This is according to Football Inisder's Pete O'Rourke, who links the 28-year-old with the League One duo as well as Scottish Premiership side, St Mirren. Photo: Getty Images
3. Barry set for Derby
Sheffield United look set to fall short in the race for Louie Barry with reports naming Championship rivals Derby County as surprise frontrunners (Sheffield Star). Barry emerged on the radar of just about every Championship club going into the January window after an outstanding few months at Stockport County. The 21-year-old bagged 15 goals in 23 League One appearances and was recently recalled by parent club Aston Villa. Photo: Getty Images
4. Carlisle boss looking to raid former club
MK Dons player Stephen Wearne has been linked with a reunion with two of his former coaches as both Carlisle United and Crawley Town have been reportedly interested in signing him this month. The 24-year-old has made just 14 appearances for MK Dons this season, and only six times under boss Scott Lindsey Photo: Getty Images
