East Lincs Combination: Louth Old Boys draw a blank

Have your say

Louth Old Boys let a first-half lead slip as Immingham Town Reserves fought back to seal victory in East Lincs Combination.

The Old Boys lead the Division One clash 1-0 going into the final 20 minutes, but two goals in five minutes from Cameron Smyth and sub Rio Nicholson turned the game on its head.

Alford Town moved fourth in Division Two with a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom side AFC Louth thanks to James Cole’s double and a strike from sub Matthew Lunn.

Sutton Rovers missed the chance to go top as they were edged out 5-4 in a thriller at Susie’s Star, while Louth Old Boys Reds were smashed 7-3 at Manby.

Louth Old Boys Vets also suffered a heavy defeat in Division Three, 6-1 at home to second-placed GB Kitchens.

And Alford Town Reserves remained winless after losing 2-1 at home to North Somercotes United Reserves.