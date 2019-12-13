Derby fever returns as Melton Town host Holwell Sports

Have your say

Bragging rights are back on the agenda next week with Melton Town and Holwell Sports set for the re-arranged derby clash.

A waterlogged pitch foiled the first match, late last month, and after further rain postponed Melton’s latest match on Tuesday, both teams will be hoping for a run of dry weather ahead of next Tuesday’s clash.

Leon Fray in action for Town

It is the teams’ first meeting in the United Counties League this season, and only their third-ever.

Melton won the inaugural league clash between the sides almost 12 months ago to the day, a 4-1 win played in freezing rain and a galeforce wind.

Town then completed the double in polar opposite sweltering conditions in April, winning 4-2 at Welby Road.

But Holwell have improved significantly since last season and both teams will go into the match on a decent run of form.

Tom Manship’s Town sit fifth and within two points of third-placed Aylestone after taking 17 points from a possible 21 in an unbeaten seven-match run in the league.

Neil Miller’s strengthened side, meanwhile, have lost just once in their last eight Division One fixtures, winning four, to shoot up to 11th after a rocky start to the season.

Kick-off at the Signright Park is 7.45pm.

But before then, Holwell are scheduled to travel to Blackstones on Saturday, while Melton host bottom side Lutterworth Athletic (kick-offs 3pm).