Depleted Mowbray Rangers Girls denied at the last

Mowbray Rangers Girls Under 13s travelled to Leicester on Sunday with a squad depleted by injury and illness.

The away side were missing goalkeeper Scallon, influential midfielder McDaid, top scorer Manning and central midfielder Molly.

With captain Wright having to deputise in goal, the girls missed her power in midfield, but with only the minimum nine players, Rangers gave everything in a very entertaining match which they dominated for long spells.

Townsend went closest early on, shooting just wide after rounding the keeper, and Alice again used her speed down the right to good effect, with Baker and Keenan frustrated in front of goal.

And just before half-time the hosts went ahead.

The second half saw Rangers come out the blocks fast and were awarded numerous free-kicks for fouls on Baker and Townsed as they grew more and more into the match.

It wasn’t long before Keenan broke through the defence and sent a low shot past the keeper’s right hand to level with her fourth goal in two matches.

Despite having no subs, the Rangers girls were in the ascendency as Leicester tired, with Alice continually getting in down the right.

But again the end product wasn’t there as numerous crosses evaded the front two, and it was the home team who scored a late winner,

Despite the huge effort, it seemed the job was just too big, but they gave it their all.

Captain Wright was player-of-the-match for taking responsibility for goalkeeping duties. Rangers face Coalville on Sunday.

Rangers: Ella (c), Lauren, Lilly, Ellie, Charlotte, Erin, Alice, Sophie, Isobel.