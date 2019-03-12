Depleted Asfordby FC down to bare bones in Sileby defeat

Have your say

Asfordby FC manager Lee Mann had to pull on the boots once more with half of his squad unavailable for Saturday’s trip to Sileby Town.

Mann was left with just 10 available players for the Senior League Premier clash, and despite a bright opening half-hour, the villagers went down to a 4-0 defeat.

“Injuries and work have made things difficult to field the same team in recent weeks, and we had no shorter than 11 players unavailable,” Mann said.

“Credit to the lads that turned up, they all worked hard and gave all they could.

“Lapses in concentration overall decided the game, but, again, plenty of positives to build on for next week.”

The visitors started on the front foot and would have been disappointed not to get the goal their opening deserved.

The player-manager hit the bar, while Asfordby also threatened from free-kicks and corners, without forcing a goal which could have changed the tone of the game.

And slips in concentration allowed Sileby two quick goals before half-time.

Needing a quick response, Asfordby began the second half in the same manner they had the first, and caused plenty of problems, but without finding a breakthrough.

And with the visitors pressing for a goal, two strong finishes put the seal on a Sileby win.

Asfordby’s mood was not improved by two red cards, while Sileby finished the game with 10 men after another sending-off.

The defeat leaves Asfordby second-bottom, six points adrift of Friar Lane, and 11 points behind fourth-bottom Allexton and New Parks whom they face on Saturday.

Kick-off at New College is 3pm.

Asfordby: Spencer, Hollis, A. Wright, Clayton, Routen, Abbott, Lapworth, Moloney, Mann, Love, Rowland, O’Brian.