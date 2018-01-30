Debut hat-trick fires Rangers to handsome win

Debut hat-trick inspires Mowbray Rangers to handsome win

New signing Isobel soon grabbed her first goal for Rangers as the visitors dominated from the outset, with Rhea making runs down the right and sending some excellent deliveries into the box.

With the home side camped in their own half Rangers soon made it 2-0 when left-back Charlotte controlled the ball on the edge of the box and lashed home a great shot low to the keeper’s left for her first-ever competitive goal.

Good runs on the left from McDaid saw Sophie and Molly go close, but the home keeper stood firm.

Isobel then received a great pass from Manning, drove into the box, turned the defender and smashed home her second of the game.

Rangers made changes at half-time to rest players for Sunday’s home fixture with second-placed Oadby, but the second half brought more of the same.

Within minutes, McDaid tore down the left and played in Charlotte whose sweet strike hit the woodwork.

McDaid, Townsend, Manning and Wright were all repeatedly denied by the in-form home keeper, but with 15 minutes left, Manning fired home a rebound after the Hillmorton keeper failed to hold McDaid’s ball in.

Rangers forced a succession of corners and striker Isobel completed a debut hat-trick with a low shot, set up by a great ball in from captain Wright.

Manning wrapped up the victory with her second of the match following neat work from player-of-the-match Molly and Ella in midfield.

A clean sheet for keeper Scallon and the back three of Rodgers, Farrow and Cook-Snow capped a great day.

Rangers: Leah, Lauren , Ellie, Charlotte, Lilly, Rhea, Sophie, Ella (c), Isobel, Molly, Evie.