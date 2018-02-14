Date set for Wymeswold’s county cup final

Have your say

Wymeswold have less than five weeks to wait for their big county cup final after the date and their opponents were confirmed this week.

The North Leicestershire League side booked their place in the County FA’s Saturday Intermediate Cup final with a penalty shoot-out win over Falcons in the semi-finals earlier this month.

They will meet Leicester District League side North Kilworth in the final after they edged out Castle Donington Cobras 3-2 in a rearranged semi-final on Saturday.

The final will take place at the County FA’s Holmes Park headquarters on Tuesday, March 20 (kick-off 7pm).