County Cup: Wymeswold FC and Queniborough FC set for semi-finals

County cup action returns this weekend with two of our Saturday sides vying for a place in their respective finals.

In the Leicestershire and Rutland FA Saturday Intermediate Cup, Wymeswold travel to the Nanpantan Sports Ground, in Loughborough, to take on Falcons FC in the semi-finals.

Wymeswold are challenging for the North Leicestershire League title, and lie fourth in the Premier Division, just two places higher and three points better off than their semi-final opponents.

North Kilworth take on Castle Donington Cobras in the other tie following Asfordby’s exclusion.

Queniborough are also one win away from the County FA Saturday Trophy final and host Shelthorpe Dynamo in the last four.

Shelthorpe are fourth in Division One of the North Leicestershire League, while Quenuiborough are also in a promotion race in the Leicester and District League and also lie fourth in Division One.

Both ties kick off at 1.45pm.