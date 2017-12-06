County Cup-round up: Asfordby FC and Wymeswold into quarter-finals

Have your say

Asfordby FC stormed into the quarter-finals of the County FA Saturday Intermediate Cup with a five-star performance at Senior League rivals Caterpillar FC on Saturday.

Just six points and three places separated the sides in Division One so Jon Allsop’s side expected a tough tie, and fell behind after 26 minutes to Chris Wilson’s opener.

But Leighton Nicholson drew Asfordby level within four minutes and from then on the visitors took control, with Junior Gaskin putting them in front five minutes later.

Two goals in a minute around the hour mark from Gaskin and Nicholson almost put the tie beyond doubt before William Keightley completed the stunning turnaround with the fifth, 20 minutes from time.

Wilson grabbed his second, two minutes from the end to give Caterpillar a late consolation.

And Asfordby will be joined in the draw for the quarter-finals by Wymeswold who came through a closer tie.

Goals from Linford Harris and Jacob McEnery edged the North Leicestershire League Premier side through 2-1 at Birstall United Reserves.

On Saturday, Asfordby return to league action when they will look to heap further pressure on the top two with a home fixture against Lutterworth Town Reserves. Kick-off at Hoby Road is 2pm.

Wymeswold, meanwhile, face a big weekend in their promotion push when they host second-placed East Leake (ko 2pm).

Wold sit third, just a point below the visitors and two points behind leaders Greenhill YC who travel to Thringstone.

* Leicester District League side Queniborough powered into the semi-finals of the County FA Saturday Trophy with a six-goal demolition of Lutterworth Athletic Development.

The hosts led 3-1 at the break and refused to take their foot off the gas as they eased through 6-1.

Ashley Hastings and Connor Packwood both scored twice for Queniborough, while Jamie Sharman and sub Lee Sharman also got on the scoresheet.

Queniborough next travel to Ashby Road for a Division One clash on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).