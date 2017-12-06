County Cup review: Wymeswold Reserves reach last eight, but Asfordby and Clawson out

Four of our sides lined up in the third round of the County FA Saturday Vase on Saturday, but only one made it through to the quarter-finals in the new year.

Wymeswold Reserves joined their first team in the last eight of the county cups with a 5-3 home win over Bottesford FC Reserves in an all-North Leicestershire League tie.

A double from Curtis Mildenhall, and goals from Christopher Derrick, Wade Fell and Lyon Pownall gave them the edge despite replies from Benedict Cullen, Adam Daybell and Oliver Thornhill.

Clawson Kings were pipped 2-1 by AFC Andrews at the All England Sports Ground despite an 11th goal of the season from Darren Lightbown.

And Asfordby FC Development were also knocked out as they shipped five goals at home to Whetstone Athletic Reserves.

Jamie Felstead and Charlie Richards got the consolations for the hosts in a 5-2 defeat.

On Saturday, Wymeswold Reserves look to extend their unbeaten run and strengthen their lead at the top of Division Three when they travel to second-bottom Mountsorrel.

Asfordby’s second string will look to bounce back in the league when they make the short trip to Bottesford Reserves.

They currently sit third in Division Three, four points behind the leaders, while Bottesford are seventh.

In Division Two, Clawson will be looking for a fifth straight win in the league when they entertain bottom side Shepborough United at the All England. Kick-off for all fixtures is 2pm.