County Cup: Holwell Sports face repeat of 2017 final

There’s a big evening of knockout football under lights to come on Tuesday when four of our sides bid for a quarter-final place in the Senior County Cup.

Our UCL sides Holwell and Melton both overcame Senior League opponents in round one, but face tougher tasks from their own tier this time round.

Holwell head to Hinckley to take on Midland League Division One side Leicester Road in what will be a repeat of the 2016/17 final.

Neil Miller’s side will be hoping to make amends for their agonising last-gasp defeat two seasons ago.

Melton have home advantage when they face East Midlands Counties League outfit Barrow Town at Signright Park.

Asfordby FC also host a second round tie, but they will be underdogs against Midland League Division One opponents Ashby Ivanhoe.

Cottesmore AFC, fresh from their run to the first round of the FA Vase, head to UCL side St Andrews.

All ties kick off at 7.30pm.