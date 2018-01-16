County Cup: Asfordby FC and Wymeswold kept apart in county cup semi-finals

Asfordby FC and Wymeswold moved into the semi-finals of the County FA Intermediate Cup in contrasting styles on Saturday.

There was a nervous finale for Asfordby FC supporters before they came through 3-2 at home to North Kilworth in their quarter-final clash at Hoby Road.

The visitors, chasing promotion out of the Leicester and District League were playing for the first time in six weeks, but Asfordby took only a slender lead into the break courtesy of an own goal.

Kilworth struck twice after half-time, but second-half goals from Stan Logan and Leighton Nicholson sent Jon Allsop’s side into the last four.

Asfordby sit fourth in Senior League Division One, but have games in hand on all of the top three, and return to league action this Saturday when they host Barrow Town Reserves (k-o 2pm).

Wymeswold enjoyed a more comfortable passage to the semi-finals as they also overcame Leicester and District league Premier opponents.

The home side were all but through by half-time as two goals apiece from Linford Harris and Danny Hulett gave them a 4-0 lead.

Richard Sharpe replied with the only goal of the second half as the home side eased off.

The two sides could still meet in the final after being kept apart in the semi-final draw.

Wymeswold have been drawn away at Premier Division rivals Falcons, while Asfordby host Castle Donington Cobras.

Both ties will be played on Saturday, February 3, kick-off 1.45pm.