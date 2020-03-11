Cottesmore AFC tighten grip on second place

Have your say

Three second-half goals helped Cottesmore AFC strengthen second place in Leics Senior League Premier on Saturday.

They faced third-placed Friar Lane and Epworth who had their work cut out early on after Diego Ramos was sent off in just the seventh minute.

After a goalless first half, supersub Wilson Iron scored twice and Jordan Smith also found the net as Cottesmore won 3-0 to move 11 points clear of Friar Lane with two games in hand.

On Saturday, they host FC GNG at 3pm.

Asfordby stayed eighth despite being without a fixture.

Lee Mann’s return next Tuesday at home to mid-table rivals Hathern.

* In Division One, Holwell Sports Reserves returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Lutterworth Town Reserves.

Holwell scored a goal in each half through Morgan Enoux and Leon Watson to secure only their second win in six matches which moved them up to ninth.

They head to Saffron Dynamo Reserves on Thursday, and on Saturday entertain Magna 73 at Welby Road (ko 3pm).

* Cottesmore Development pulled off only their third win of the season in Division Two as mid-table Bottesford were shaded 3-2 at Westray Park.

Sam Rogers netted twice and William Lee scored for the hosts, while Shane Brumpton and Daniel Farnsworth replied for Bottesford.

Cottesmore stayed second-bottom, but Bottesford dropped to 10th.