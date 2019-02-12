CK Dons extend perfect record to keep pace with leaders Wymeswold

Have your say

CK Dons maintained their 100 per cent record in North Leicestershire League to keep the heat on Division Two leaders Wymeswold FC Reserves.

Goals from Tom Figura and Liam Spencer helped the Dons beat Thringstone 2-1 at Hoby Road, Asfordby, on Saturday.

Their eighth straight league win kept them within a point of Wymeswold, with a game in hand, after the leaders also recorded a narrow win at home to Asfordby FC Development.

Wade Fell and Kaine Laird were on target for the hosts, with Jamie Felstead replying for Asfordby, who stayed fifth.

The unbeaten top-two are yet to meet this season, with Wymeswold due to host their title rivals on March 2 ahead of the reverse fixture just three weeks later.

In Division One, Bottesford eased their relegation fears as they stunned the leaders Greenhill YC with goals from Shane Brumpton and Mark Cowling.

But Bottesford Reserves suffered a setback to their promotion hopes in Division Three as they were beaten 2-0 at lowly Quorn Rangers, sunk by Gary Warren’s double.

Bottesford stay third, but with a game in hand on the top two.