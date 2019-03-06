Brugbrooke defeat leaves Holwell in scrap for points

Holwell Sports find themselves in the thick of a relegation dogfight after coming away empty-handed from top-four side Bugbrooke on Saturday.

Neil Miller’s side produced a lot of good football at one of the form teams in the United Counties League Division One.

Holwell boss Neil Miller (right) with assistant manager Richard Cragg

But once again they returned without the points from their travels.

Bugbrooke raced into a 2-0 half-time lead, while Ross Dunlop replied for Holwell just after the hour and Liam Ambrose claimed another consolation in stoppage-time as the hosts ran out 4-2 winners thanks to goals from Hall, Field, Rudd and Harrison.

The result saw Holwell drop two places and now sit outside of the bottom three on goal difference only.

Sports are on the road again on Saturday when they make the short trip to Birstall United who, under former Melton Town manager Shane Jarram, have found a bit of form themselves with two impressive away wins at Northampton Sileby Rangers and Harrowby.

With things getting very tight in the basement, Holwell need to find a way of grinding out some results as they approach their final nine games of the season, three of which are against sides in the bottom seven.

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm.

Holwell: Challis, Dunlop, Betteridge, Hazeldine, Bitmead, Bailey, Mike Hendey, Matt Hendey, Ambrose, Stevenson, Harris, Nyoni, Smith.