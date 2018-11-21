Brooksby Melton College footballer called up for Antigua and Barbuda

Have your say

Brooksby Melton College student Cole Wildin has been in warmer climes, representing the Antigua and Barbuda under 20s football team at a tournament in Miami.

Cole, who studies Level 3 Sport at BMC, has helped the team secure a big 6-1 win against St Martin and a tighter 1-0 win against Belize.

He initially began his studies as part of the BMC Football Academy and, after a successful season continued onto the Mansfield Town Academy programme at the college which boasts multi-million pound sport facilities at its Brooksby Campus.

Andy Graham, sport lecturer at BMC, said: “This is such a fantastic achievement for Cole and we are proud to be supporting him through the start of his football career.

“He is a talented footballer and an excellent academic.”

The college offers a range of sport and sport science courses, from Level 2 through to degree level, and works in partnership with Mansfield Town FC and Leicester Tigers to provide sports academies.