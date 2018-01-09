Brilliant Mowbray Rangers push higher league leaders all the way in county cup

Mowbray Rangers Jaguars’ run in the Under 12s County Cup came to an end in cruel fashion as the fell to a last-gasp winner against Cosby Badgers.

On a very cold morning, the Jags faced the Division One leaders Cosby, but with home advantage for the last 16 tie.

Straight from the kick-off the Mowbray defence of Homewood, Bartley, Roscoe, Tyler, and Swinscoe came under immediate pressure from sustained Cosby attacks.

The early pressure paid off after 10 minutes when the visitors went in front with a looping header from a corner.

The pressure did not stop there and within five minutes the visitors were rewarded with a second goal following a goalmouth scramble.

At this stage Cosby looked as though they may dominate and run away with the match, but the Jags midfield of Worby, Faulkner, Dunn, Hurst-Butler, and McClelland worked hard to regain possession.

And with half-time approaching Mowbray finally got a foot-hold in the game when excellent link-up play set Faulkner free to sprint clear and slot past the Cosby keeper.

This fired up the hosts and they were unlucky not to level when a 30-yard rocket from Roscoe hit the underside of the bar and then the goal-line before the keeper scrambled the ball clear.

In the second half both teams continued to play at a high tempo, producing some attractive passing football, and after 15 minutes Rangers equalised when Roscoe was finally rewarded for his man-of-the-match performance with a great 25-yard strike which left the Cosby keeper helpless.

The match was again wide open and both teams continued to attack, creating chances to win outright.

Mowbray’s midfield never stopped running, but just couldn’t find the final killer pass to set up a winner.

With only three minutes left Cosby thought they had scored, but Swinscoe’s timely clearance off the line kept the tie alive.

But in the dying seconds the visitors raced clear to score the decisive goal and win an entertaining game 3-2.

The Mowbray boys were very disappointed, but should be extremely proud for their determination and endeavour to push a team who play three divisions higher.