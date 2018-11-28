BREAKING Asfordby FC seek new manager as Jon Allsop leaves

Have your say

Asfordby FC are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Jon Allsop this week.

The decision was announced on Wednesday, ending the former Bottesford manager’s 18-month reign at Asfordby Acres.

Allsop guided the first team to promotion to the Senior League Premier last season, but the club have found it a tough step-up and lie second-bottom with just two league wins.

Their position was made tougher by a three-point deduction earlier this month.

The club hopes to appoint a successor before Saturday’s home match with FC Khalsa GAD.

A club statement read: “It is with sincere regret that the club today announces the departure from the football club of first team manager Jon Allsop by mutual consent.

“The club would like to place on record its appreciation for the hard work carried out by Jon and his coaching team over the last 18 months, a period which saw promotion to the Leicester Senior League Premier Division.

“We wish Jon well in whatever future direction his managerial career takes.

“Asfordby FC are currently in discussions to bring in a new manager and we hope to make an appointment in the coming days.”