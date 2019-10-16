Bottesford FC Sunday extend unbeaten run after seesaw draw

Have your say

Bottesford FC Sunday extended their unbeaten run to four matches was they followed up their county cup win with a draw at RHP Reserves in Newark Alliance Division Two.

RHP had the better opportunities in a cautious start, but Bottesford grew into the game with great work in the middle from Gav Shearer and Alex Machin.

The hosts went ahead against the run of play following a misjudged clearance from Jack Ryder, leaving the RHP player to volley past Fran Marina.

Undeterred, Bottesford started to pile on the pressure and drew level within five minutes when Ryder’s shot was well saved only for Lee Marshall to slot home the rebound with his left foot.

Bottesford continued to attack and 10 minutes later, a break from Matthew Markiewicz drew an opportunity for Jack Jones who drove in for a 2-1 lead.

The visitors closed out the half as the better team, and deserved their half-time lead.

A half-time change saw Ryder forced off injured, replaced by Dan Goodrich, but Bottesford started well again in the second half.

They were unlucky not to increase their lead after great work from Ben Ashley and Jack Jones on the break, only for Jones to shoot wide.

RHP drew level when a deflected shot beat man-of-the-match Marina which led to 15 minutes of panic and uncertainty from the visitors.

RHP quickly hit the front, and but for some great work from goalkeeper Marina, would have scored more.

Bottesford regrouped with 10 minutes to go, and showed heart and desire to pull themselves back into the game.

Markiewicz secured a point for the Blues and their first draw in more than a year, but a crazy 20-minute spell cost them their chance of all three.

Bottesford return home to Nottingham Road this weekend against Team Knowhow.