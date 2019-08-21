Bottesford FC make winning debut in Leics Senior League

Have your say

Bottesford FC made a winning debut in the Leics Senior League Division One with a hard-fought victory over St Andrews Reserves on Saturday.

A young line-up, with three under 18s in the squad, started tenaciously, as the front three of Owen Park, Jak Velinsky and Tom Richardson caused problems with their pace.

Bottesford created the first real chance as Park’s drive was pushed over, while 17-year-old Jakub Nowak began to dictate play in central midfield.

Smart football saw Shane Brumpton release Park to cross for Tom Richardson who finished high into the net for 1-0.

Saints started the second half brighter, but a series of set-pieces were well defended.

The hosts became more direct, turning the Andrews defence with their pace, and having won a free-kick when he was dragged back, Park hammered the set-piece into the bottom corner.

The advantage was soon halved when Andrews sent a high ball into the box which was hooked on the turn and past home keeper Martin.

Under 18s talisman Matt Cox sent a shot just wide when well-placed, but a third soon followed.

Seb Edwards (17) was taken out by the keeper as he went in for a brave header, and after a long break for treatment, Edwards dispatched the penalty with aplomb.

Bottesford ran the clock down to seal a 3-1 win and an ideal start to their campaign.

Belvoir Fruit Farms Man-of-the-Match: Jakub Nowak