Bottesford FC begin work on clubhouse thanks to £500,000 grant

Members of a village football club are finally seeing the fruit of their labours after work began on a long-awaited new clubhouse last week.

Bottesford FC has bucked the trend in recent years and expanded to 27 teams, but have had to make do with dilapidated storage cabins as changing room.

How the new clubhouse will look on completion EMN-180118-145249002

As a result, the club only played junior games at its Nottingham Road base, with its men’s senior teams travelling to a separate venue for their home matches.

But after several years of form-filling and applications for the necessary funding and approval, Bottesford finally got the go-ahead for work to start, largely thanks to a £507,348 grant from the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund, via the Football Foundation.

Work began last week on digging out footings for the structure which will include four team changing rooms, two officials’ changing rooms, a clubroom and bar, kitchen and accessible toilets.

The new clubhouse will allow Bottesford to move all of its teams to the home ground, and the club expects the number of teams using the improved site to continue to grow.

They also hope the clubhouse will become a hub for the community, with other local sports clubs expressing interest in using the facility.

Overall sport participation at the site has been predicted to rise by 182 per cent as a result.