Bottesford and Sherard land area school football titles

Have your say

Bottesford and Melton split the honours as Asfordby Amateurs Ladies and Girls’ Football Club hosted a schools football tournament.

The Year 5 and 6 competition was organised by the Melton and Belvoir School Sport and Physical Activity Network, and supported by sports leaders from John Ferneley College who refereed and scored the games.

Sherard girls were also area champions EMN-181017-125533002

Both the girls’ and boys’ competitions were well attended by schools from across the borough.

The boys’ final saw Bottesford A score the winning goal against a strong Asfordby Hill side to take home the shield, sponsored by Holwell Sports FC, for a fourth consecutive year.

Sherard took on Stathern in the girls’ final and the Melton school took home the Asfordby Amateurs Ladies and Girls FC-sponsored shield after a 2-0 win against a talented village side.

Other schools to participate in both competitions were St Mary’s, The Grove, Ab Kettleby, Swallowdale, Frisby, St Francis, Old Dalby, and Waltham.

Both winners will go on to represent the area in the Danone Cup at Judgemeadow College in November.