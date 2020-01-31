Big crowd expected at Ian Wakefield Memorial Match

A big crowd is expected on Sunday when friends, family and clubmates come together to pay tribute to Melton football stalwart Ian Wakefield.

The inaugural Ian Wakefield Memorial Match takes place at Melton Sports Village where a Wakefield XI will take on Sunday league side Gimbles.

It will be held almost a year to the day that the former Asfordby Amateurs coach and chairman died suddenly.

Entry will be £5, while a fundraising tombola will be held, with all proceeds to be shared between Macmillan Cancer Support and Melton Town FC where Ian served in the final years of his life.

Kick-off is at noon.