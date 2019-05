Have your say

Barrow Town followed up their 10-goal semi-final win with a convincing win in the Melton Charity Cup final.

Town lifted the trophy after a 3-0 win over Oakham in a well-attended final at Asfordby FC’s Hoby Road home.

Barrow took command with three goals before the break, but the second half was a more even affair with chances for both teams.

This year’s competition is expected to raise in excess of £500 for Voluntary Action-Oakham.