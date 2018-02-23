Bad winter threatens Melton Charity Cup

Organisers are hoping to save this year’s weather-affected Melton Charity Cup by changing the format.

Almost three months of ice, snow and rain have blighted grassroots football this winter, particularly at the cup’s host clubs - Melton Town, Holwell Sports and Asfordby FC.

All three clubs face fixture backlogs in the final months of the campaign with numerous postponed fixtures having to be moved to midweek slots.

The charity cup, which plays its ties midweek, has also been badly-affected, with the first match yet to take place and the backlog of the host clubs also complicating the scheduling of future ties.

With a new freeze threatening to cause further disruption, it has been proposed to abandon the group stage format and make the competition a straight knockout.

The move would reduce the number of fixtures, to be played before the May 5 final, from seven to five.

Cup secretary Alan Digby said: “Realistically, we have nine weeks to fit in five games which would give us a chance.

“To fit in seven would be nigh-on impossible.”