Asforfdby FC honour Will Billingsley with memorial charity match

Asfordby Football Club is set to honour one of their own tomorrow (Friday) when they host a charity game in memory of young player Will Billingsley who died earlier this year.

The game, played between Asfordby FC coaches and a Parents XI, will kick-off at Hoby Road at 7pm, preceded by the unveiling of a tree of remembrance, which has been donated by Gates Nursery.

At half-time all of the clubs players will be invited to release balloons from the pitch bearing individual wishes for Will.

Asfordby FC chairman Simon Atherley said: “Asfordby is a community club with more than 200 young players, and the entire club wanted to come together to remember Will who was a big personality and an inspiration to so many.

“We held the same fixture last year to raise money for the family, and fortunately Will was well enough to hand over the trophy to the winning team.

“Will loved football and so this seemed like the perfect way to remember a remarkable young man.”

Twelve-year-old Will tragically lost his courageous 14-month battle with cancer in August.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair and undergoing a gruelling course of chemotherapy, he was determined to live as full a life as possible, watching his beloved Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, and attending lessons at John Ferneley College.

Asfordby FC would like to use the match to raise money for the Loughborough-based children’s hospice, as well as share memories of their young player.

“We would like to invite the wider community to come down on Friday evening,” Simon added.

“I can’t promise that the quality of the football will be any good, but the welcome will be warm and there will be a barbecue, with all proceeds going to the family’s preferred charity, Rainbows.”