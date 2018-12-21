Asfordby Poachers see off Dunton as Hill hits double

Have your say

Asfordby Poachers headed to Dunton and Broughton and started strongly on a wet Sunday morning, with Rowe going close.

The midfield of Hill, Mee, Simpson, Fox and Carlisle battled hard to win possession, but the defence of Taft, Atton, Eldred and West was soon put under pressure.

Goalkeeper Brown was soon beaten, but the effort was quickly ruled out for offside.

From the free-kick, Brown’s quick-thinking released Hill who set off down the wing and sent a well-timed pass for Carlisle to smash home the opening goal.

Dunton soon fought back and equalised as Rowe made way for Smith who had to quickly adapt to the game’s fast pace and physicality.

West was having a great game and soon put Fox through to restore the Poachers lead.

The visitors kept the pressure on, with Hill’s cross finding Smith who was forced off when the keeper came out and collided with him.

Poachers started the second half how they had ended the first, with Carlisle setting off down the wing and forcing a corner.

Mee took the set-piece and after a scramble in the area, Poachers were awarded a penalty which Deacon smashed into the top corner for 3-1.

Straight from the restart, Simpson won back the ball and set Deacon away who found Hill to calmly slot Asfordby’s fourth.

West stood strong to block a Dunton shot, but the hosts scored from the corner despite Brown getting his fingertips to the header.

Simpson came off for Rowe who soon got into the thick of things, combining well with Hill.

With 10 minutes left, Poachers kept battling hard as a team.

Rowe was fouled as he ran at the Dunton defence, but Hill picked up the loose ball and sweetly found the top corner.

As the game became end-to-end, Brown cleared and effort off the line and then saved again, but against the run of play Dunton fired in a third.

Simpson replaced Carlisle, and with everyone behind the ball they cleared the danger, and held out until the whistle.

Poachers next week go up against North Kilworth at home.