Asfordby Poachers back on track with Ibstock win

Asfordby Poachers wanted to get back to winning ways when they hosted Ibstock on Sunday.

They made a strong start and surprised the visitors when Hill’s cheeky shot from midfield chipped the keeper to make it 1-0 within two minutes.

The game became end-to-end with the defence of Brown, Eldred, Atton and Halliday staying strong and clearing their lines.

Liddington worked well with Hill, and with Mee, Swan and Smith they took control of midfield, and Rowe went close after being put through by Hill.

The tackles started flying as Ibstock grew frustrated, and Rowe made no mistake when Eldred sent him clear to double the lead.

With half-time approaching Taft and Dolby came on for Smith and Liddington to add fresh legs.

Ibstock attacked after the break, but home goalkeeper Cook controlled his area to snuff out any danger.

Asfordby changed their formation with Hill now making the runs down the wing, and when he was taken out, Asfordby were awarded a free-kick which Taft smacked against the bar.

Ibstock hit the hosts on the counter to make it 2-1, but Asfordby soon recovered and Hill’s long-range shot fooled the keeper and trickled over the line.

With Ibstock down to 10 men, Asfordby attacked with several chances for Mee and Rowe.

Dolby and Mee came off for Liddington and Smith who instantly got stuck in and won a corner.

Hill’s set-piece found Swann to score his first goal of the season to make it 4-1.

Poachers hope to continue their winning ways at Thurmaston in the cup quarter-finals on Sunday.