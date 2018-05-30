Asfordby FC wait for promotion news after Senior League top-three finish

Have your say

Asfordby FC are waiting to hear if they have won promotion after sealing a third place finish in Leicestershire Senior League Division One.

They finally ended a brilliant debut campaign with back-to-back 2-1 wins at Anstey Nomads and Anstey Town.

Top scorer Leighton Nicholson took his season tally to 28 at Town on Saturday, and Stan Logan was also on target.

Logan then hit his 19th of the campaign at Nomads on Monday, with Tyler Haynes bagging the other goal.

The wins lifted them above Desford by two points and behind only champions Rugby, and Thurnby.

Jon Allsop’s side had been in contention for the title deep into April, but a fixture pile-up which brought three matches each week - and more - finally derailed their efforts.

The club is now waiting to find out how many teams will be promoted into the Premier Division.