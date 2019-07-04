Asfordby FC unveil new management set-up for 2019/20 season

Asfordby FC will have a new-look dugout when they return to Leicestershire Senior League action in August.

Despite finishing second-bottom of the Premier Division last season, the village side have retained their place in the top flight as Lee Mann begins his first full season in charge.

Mike Hendey in action for Holwell Sports last season after returning from China EMN-190626-184825002

Mann, who took over mid-season following the departure of Jon Allsop, will have the support of a co-manager this season in the shape of former Holwell Sports midfielder Mike Hendey who will also act as head coach.

Hendey, who also joins in a head coach role, began his coaching career with Holwell last season after returning from a year working in China.

“Lee approached me about the possibility of joining about three weeks ago,” he said.

“I had been working in China all of last year, but at Christmas decided I wanted to pursue a career in full-time football coaching so I moved back to the country and began my badges.

“I gained a lot of great experience at Holwell and loved working with the players, but the longer I worked as solely a coach, the more frustrated I became at not having a say in how my training translated into performances on a Saturday.

“The more Lee and I chatted, the more I saw we shared the same vision for creating a side that plays attractive football, fostered a spirit of developing and encouraging young talent and created a pathway for players in the Melton area.”

The surname is synonymous with management in the area with dad Steve having managed at both Holwell Sports and Melton Town in several capacities, with Mike playing under him.

Pete Humphreys also makes the short move from Holwell to Hoby Road, joining as assistant manager, while experienced fitness coach and physio Danny O’Brien completes the set-up.

Pre-season sessions started on Tuesday, and continue weekly at Hoby Road at 6.45pm.

“I can’t wait to get going next season,” Mann said.

“Being able to get the lads through a proper pre-season and set out how we want to play and what we want to achieve will really put us in a good place.

“The coaching set up we have will be very strong.

“I’ve played with Mike for a while and we share the same thoughts on how the game should be played and having Mike’s experience as a player and as a coach will only serve to improve the lads further.

“Bringing Pete in also gives us that extra dynamic in the dug-out as his experience and knowhow will be a great asset, and again, one that will help us all improve collectively.”

He added: “Our aspirations at this point for next season are to be as competitive as we can and improve on what we have had in place.

“There’s likely to be personnel changes once the pre-season merry-go-round finishes, but with what we have been told player wise that want to come on this journey with us, we will be very strong.”