Asfordby FC surrender two-goal lead at Hathern

Asfordby FC manager Lee Mann wants his team to wise up after letting two points slip away at Hathern on Saturday.

The visitors took a point from their 3-3 draw in the Senior League Premier, but it was a game they perhaps felt they should have won.

“We have to draw the positives from getting a point and the way we played for 60 minutes,” Mann said.

“But we’ve got to quickly wise up to how to manage a game and grind out the result, without conceding poor goals too often.”

Asfordby took control early on and were rewarded for their bright opening when debutant Dean Copson finished neatly from close range.

They maintained the upper hand throughout the first half but were unable to add to their lead.

The game took a different turn after the break as Asfordby’s play grew sloppy, and despite a second goal from Copson, Hathern were soon back in the game when the visitors conceded a scrappy goal.

Jack Baker’s fine finish appeared to wrap up the game and put Asfordby in a position of comfort at 3-1.

But the visitors were unable to see the game out, conceding two more poorly-taken goals which left Mann a frustrated figure.

“We played some of our best football again in stages, and were creating good openings, but didn’t quite have the composure to take our chances,” he said.

“We limited Hathern and controlled the ball really well. As first halves go,it was right up there with speed, quality and work rate.

“But the second half became more frustrating as we were sloppy, dropped off too much, gave them too much space to bombard our defensive line with long balls and crosses and frustratingly didn’t control the game as we can.

“We ended up holding on for a draw in a game we should really have managed better and taken charge of.”

Asfordby have a weekend to recharge before they return to action at home to Ashby Ivanhoe in the second round of the County Senior Cup on Tuesday, October 22 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Asfordby: Mortimer, Felstead, Randall, Forfar, Hollis, Lapworth, Baker, Mike Hendey, Copson, Ambrose (c), Matt Hendey, Rowland, Snow, Skinner, Johnson, Dawkin.