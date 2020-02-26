Asfordby FC ship four in Senior League setback against GNG

Have your say

Asfordby FC’s good run of form was interrupted on Saturday as they suffered only their second defeat in 11 league matches.

Looking to complete the Senior League double over FC GNG after a 4-2 away win back in November, Lee Mann’s side were beaten by the same scoreline.

With the Hoby Road pitch continuing to suffer with the recent deluges, the match was switched to Charnwood College, in Loughborough.

But it was the visitors who felt at home, taking a 2-1 lead into half-time and going on to complete a convincing win, despite relies from Asfordby skipper Liam Ambrose and

John Love.

The result dropped Asfordby to eighth in the Premier ahead of Saturday’s home match with third-placed Friar Lane and Epworth (kick-off 3pm).

Holwell Sports Reserves were also beaten in Division One as Greenhill YC left Welby Road with a 2-1 win.

Andra Wilson’s strike gave Holwell the lead at the break, but goals from Tyler Dunlop and Jamain Nelson completed the comeback.

Holwell slipped to ninth and are next in action at Birstall United Reserves on Tuesday (kick-off 7.30pm).