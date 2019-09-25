Asfordby FC see off GNG in County Senior Cup

Asfordby FC went through to the second round of the County Senior Cup on Tuesday with a strong performance against GNG.

The first half produced a difficult midfield battle, with both sides sizing the other up.

GNG had some good opportunities on the Asfordby goal before Liam Ambrose set up Max Skinner who went one way and the other before slotting in the opener.

The visitors started the second half well, using their pace to hurt Asfordby’s defence, and equalised just a few minutes in.

The home defence learned from that and held a higher line to catch GNG offside and give keeper Tom Mortimer a better chance to clear up behind them.

Asfordby were back in front after a good move down the left ended with a cross to the back post where Jack Baker swept in.

The hosts upped the pressure and created chances to finish the game off.

Baker and substitute Jake Dawkin both hit the post as GNG pushed forward to try and find a second equaliser.

This left a gap at the back which Dawkin found and sent a through-ball to Ambrose who rounded the keeper and slotted in a decisive late third.

Asfordby: Mortimer, Felstead, A. Wright, Lapworth, Gilbertson (Routen), Baker, Mike Hendey, Johnson, Skinner (Ledger), Ambrose (c), Rowland (Dawkin). Unused subs: Griffiths, Cowling.