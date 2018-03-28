Asfordby FC’s perfect 10 strengthens Senior League title hopes

Asfordby FC strengthened their title hopes with back-to-back wins in Senior League Division One.

They turned up the power in the second half to beat strugglers Earl Shilton 9-1 on Saturday, and then edged out Aylestone Park Reserves 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

The wins moved Asfordby up to second and closed to within five points of Rugby Borough after the leaders suffered a surprise 4-2 defeat at St Andrew’s Reserves in midweek.

Jon Allsop’s side have two games in hand on the pacesetters and also have to play them twice in a hectic run-in.

On Saturday, the bottom side held the hosts 1-1 at the break, but Asfordby then ran in eight goals as the visitors collapsed.

Leighton Nicholson completed a hat-trick, and there were braces for Luke Peberdy and substitute Stan Logan, while Harry Forfar and John Gray also got on the scoresheet.

Three days later Jack Whyley’s second-half strike was enough to beat sixth-placed Aylestone and wrap up a 10th straight win which lifted them above fellow title contenders Thurnby.

The matches keep coming thick and fast for Asfordby as they look to catch up with a raft of postponed games.

On Saturday, they host mid-table Caterpillar at Hoby Road (kick-off 3pm) and then entertain Thurnby in a midweek top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday (ko 7.30pm).