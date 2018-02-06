Asfordby FC run riot at Allexton

Asfordby FC Under 12s travelled to Allexton New Parks, wearing their new football kit, sponsored by Crown Windows. Melton.

The visitors opted to kick into the wind in the first half, and after an even, battling opening to the match, Fisher put Asfordby ahead, latching onto sloppy defending to slot home.

Fisher made it 2-0 direct from an in-swinging corner before Lee, Henfrey and Jones linked well to put Lee through one-on-one with the keeper to make it three.

Asfordby keeper Blair was called into action shortly after with a double-save, but the visitors soon piled on the pressure again.

Branston and Watson missed from close range as they forced a series of corners, and Lee added his second, teed up by Carnell’s through ball, before Fisher completed his first-half hat-trick.

Asfordby started the second half strongly with Carnell and Henfrey linking well on the right, putting Fisher through to square for Jones to blaze home the sixth goal.

Allexton broke straight from the kick-off, and after some good fortune pulled a goal back.

Asfordby’s back three of Carnell, Watson and Branston remained secure for the rest of the match, allowing their team to dominate the rest of the game and add two more goals.

Asfordby FC U12s would to thank Crown Windows for the sponsorship of their new away kit and training tops.

Asfordby: Blair, Watson, Branston, Carnell, Henfrey, Heard, Jones, Lee, Fisher.