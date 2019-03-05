Asfordby FC Poachers stand firm to beat Dunton and Broughton

Asfordby FC Poachers returned to action after a six-week break on a wet and windy Sunday morning at home to Dunton and Broughton.

Poachers set the tempo, with Rowe chasing the ball down from kick-off, but the midfield of Hill, Smith, Swann, Simpson and Carlisle knew they were in for a hard game, while the defence of West, Brown, Atton and Halliday soon came under pressure, with Cook clearing the danger.

And the hosts went ahead when Swann received the ball and put Carlisle through to calmly finish.

Poachers made a change, with West going off for Taft as the defence came under pressure, but they held strong and sent Hill away who put some perfect crosses into the box, but the hosts couldn’t find a second.

With the midfield working hard, Simpson made way for Mee, with Hill moving into the centre, but Dunton attacked again and levelled when a corner was headed past Cook after pushing in the box.

Poachers made another change at half-time as Dolby replaced Carlisle, and the game became very open with chances at both ends.

Rowe and Hill both had opportunities as Asfordby stuck to their game despite the heavy rain.

Smith and Rowe came off for Deacon and Carlisle, and the latter combined well with Hill, but was taken down to win a penalty. Deacon smashed it home to restore the lead.

Poachers made their last changes, with Swann and Halliday off for Orridge and Simpson, and with everyone behind the ball, Poachers held strong under pressure, with Cook bravely punching a late free-kick away to seal a great win.