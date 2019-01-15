Asfordby FC Poachers pipped by Kilworth counter-attack

Asfordby Poachers Under 15s had to get to grips with a very wet and muddy pitch as they headed to North Kilworth on Sunday.

The Poachers defence of Eldred, Atton and Halliday was soon under pressure as Cook made an early save, while the midfield of Hill, Taft, Fox, Simpson, Mee and Smith found it hard to play their usual style of football on the surface.

Taft found Hill on the wing who ran past the defence and swung in a cross which was just too long for Rowe, but Kilworth hit straight back with a long ball which was put past Cook for 1-0.

Brown replaced Simpson as the visitors shuffled formation, and the Poachers started to get into the game, with Fox winning the midfield battle, but without finding the killer pass.

Second sub Swann was straight into the action and saw an effort cleared off the line after another Hill cross.

Mee put in some dangerous corners, and when Kilworth again cleared off the line, Hill’s headed rebound was finger-tipped away by the keeper.

Nearing half-time, Asfordby tried everything to draw level, with Taft having a go from range and a trademark Rowe run earning another corner, while Hill’s penalty appeal from Mee’s set-piece was waved away.

Simpson and Smith came on for Rowe and Halliday for the second half and Poachers started the strongest.

Play became end-to-end, and Asfordby were level when Eldred’s clearance found Brown who found Hill in space. He continued his run and took a shot which bobbled past the keeper.

Kilworth soon responded when Taft looked to have his legs taken from under him before the home striker smashed the ball past Cook for 2-1.

Poachers kept fighting, with Fox hitting the crossbar, but as they pushed forward for another equaliser, Kilworth made it 3-1 on the counter.

The home keeper cleared more danger, but with 10 minutes left, Fox won the ball and found Hill who smashed it past the keeper.

Poachers kept Kilworth in their half and in the last minute, Hill was taken out and Fox sent the free-kick into the penalty area, but as the ball pinged around, Kilworth somehow cleared their lines.

A 3-2 defeat, but an excellent game of football from both teams.

Poachers head to Beaumont on Sunday as they look to get back to winning ways.