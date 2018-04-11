Asfordby FC Poachers on cloud nine in goal-laden return

After such a long lay-off, Asfordby FC Poachers wanted to start strongly against Castle Donington on Sunday.

And from kick-off, they were straight on the front foot with the midfield of Dolby, Smith, Mee, Liddington and Hill taking control and putting great balls through to Rowe.

The defence of Swann, Ball, Atton and Halliday snuffed out any danger, and Swann played a sweet through ball for Hill to run clear and make it 1-0. From the restart Rowe won the ball but shot wide, and when Dolby battled well and earned a free-kick, Hill stepped up and scored a screamer from 30 yards for 2-0.

Donington started to play some nice football and attacked Asfordby’s goal, but Cook dealt with everything thrown at him.

Dalby pounced on a rebound from Rowe’s shot to make it 3-0, and Hill added a fourth on the stroke of half-time when he curled a corner straight into the top corner.

Asfordby maintained the pressure after the break with Swann’s great strike making it five.

Asfordby brought on the fresh legs of Brown and Taft and the latter was straight into the action, setting up Dolby up for his second.

Eldred made it 7-0 following a scramble from a Hill corner before Taft went on a solo run and fired in the eighth,

The Poachers continued to pressure, with Rowe denied by some great saves, and Brown’s run out of defence and cross just too high for his team-mates.

But Hill recovered the ball and found Brown again who teed up the incoming Taft to add a ninth.

The mercy rule came in to end the match with Asfordby nine goals clear.

Asfordby hope to build on the performance at home to Glenfield on Sunday.