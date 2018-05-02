Asfordby FC Poachers maintain winning run

Asfordby Poachers kept up their good end-of-season form with two wins in four days last week.

On a wet and miserable night, Asfordby came away from Hamilton with a 2-0 win after some lovely football as the midfield of Hill, Smith, Taft, Swann and Dolby pressed high.

Rowe went close before he controlled Taft’s free-kick and teed up Eldred to fire the opening goal.

Half-time substitute West got straight into the action with some fabulous tackles and when his clearance started the move for the killer second goal, finding Taft whose well-timed pass allowed Rowe to calmly slot home.

Halliday and Liddington worked well together to set Asfordby on the attack again, but the keeper stood strong, while Hill’s cross almost set found Rowe for a third.

With only a few days’ rest Asfordby wanted to continue their high tempo game against Kilworth, but the defence of Brown, Eldred, Atton and Halliday were the busier, staying strong and clearing their lines.

The midfield of Swann, Hill and Smith took control and had several shots on goal but Kilworth’s keeper smothered everything .

Swann shot just wide from Hill’s cross, while sub Taft also had a shot on goal denied.

Asfordby finally broke the deadlock with half-time approaching when Smith’s cross was missed by Rowe, but met by Hill at the back post to tap in unmarked.

Asfordby kept up the pressure after the break with Hill and Rowe having several chances, but Kilworth stayed strong.

Taft put some superb corners in, with Eldred’s effort cleared off the line as the home side had to settle for 1-0.

Asfordby visit the league leaders tonight (Thursday) looking to maintain their winning form.