Asfordby FC Poachers impress, but suffer penalty shoot-out cup KO

On a very cold Sunday morning Asfordby Poachers Under 14s took on Thurmaston Magpies in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Asfordby play three leagues lower than their opponents, but produced the better football early on, controlling the game with Smith, Hill, Dolby, Swann and Liddington protecting the defence of Brown, Eldred, Atton and Halliday.

Against the run of play Thurmaston went ahead with a good strike which left goalkeeper Cook helpless.

Asfordby came straight back, and when Atton sent a great ball over the top, Hill ran on and beat their keeper to equalise.

Mee replaced Taft to provide fresh legs on the wing, and he worked well with Hill who had several shots, but could not find the target.

With Asfordby on top they kept up the pressure, and hit the front. Eldred’s great run out of defence and sweet pass found Hill to fire in the second.

Hill came off for Taft in the second half, and Smith made way for Ball as Thurmaston were restricted to a few chances which Cook saved well.

Dolby battled well on the wing and put some great balls in, but Asfordby couldn’t add a third.

Hill came back on for Liddington and got straight back into the mix, working well with Mee on the wing, but Thurmaston responded strongly to level at 2-2.

The match went straight to penalties at the full-time whistle, with Taft and Eldred scoring their spot kicks. Cook did everything he could in goal, but Thurmaston won the shoot-out 4-2.