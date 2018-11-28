Asfordby FC Poachers fight back to flatten Birstall hopes

Have your say

Asfordby FC Poachers Under 15s got back to winning ways at Birstall on Sunday.

The defence of West, Eldred, Taft and Halliday was put straight under pressure, but goalkeeper Cook watched Birstall’s early shot go wide.

Asfordby’s midfield of Mee, Swann, Simpson, Fox and Dolby started to battle to set Rowe off, but the home keeper was quick off his lines to clear the danger.

Birstall saw plenty of the ball and soon took the lead.

Simpson replaced Brown as Poachers searched for an equaliser, with Rowe, Brown and Dolby all sending efforts wide.

The visitors made some changes at half-time with Carlisle and Hill coming on for Dolby and Mee.

Carlisle made a great run down the wing and played in Rowe who calmly backheeled an equaliser to follow up his goal last week’s strike against Ibstock.

West made way for Deacon as Poachers pressed, with Eldred finding Carlisle to smash in his second goal in as many games.

From the restart, Fox battled to win the ball back and find Hill who set off down the wing and cut it back for Taft to fire into the top corner for 3-1.

Poachers pinned Birstall back and when Rowe won possession, he ran clear and found Swann who calmly slotted past the keeper to make it 4-1.

And after Hill battled for possession, he quickly switched play to Carlisle who saw Fox on the edge of the box to fire in a fifth to cap a great second half.