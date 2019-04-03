Asfordby FC Poachers edged out at Ibstock

Have your say

Asfordby FC Under 15s Poachers headed to Ibstock on Sunday for their penultimate match.

On a small pitch, Poachers changed their normal formation, but made their intentions clear from kick-off, attacking the Ibstock goal, with Rowe, Carlisle and Brown all having shots saved within the first two minutes.

But it was Ibstock who scored first despite the efforts of Brown, Eldred and Halliday in defence, while Cook got his fingertips to the shot.

Halliday made way for Taft as the Asfordby defence came under a lot of pressure, with Brown needing treatment for a knee to the face.

Then Asfordby were level. Eldred’s clearance found Hill on the wing who was taken out, and from Taft’s free-kick, Cooley planted a finish into the bottom corner.

With half-time approaching, the midfield of Swann, Atton and Simpson pressed hard, backed up by West who headed everything clear.

Rowe made some lovely runs, but the ball was overhit on the smaller pitch.

Mee came on for Brown after the break, with Hill moving into midfield, and Poachers hit the bar when Rowe teed up Taft who tried his luck from the halfway line.

But Ibstock hit back and slotted a second goal past the advancing Cook.

Brown came back on for West as Poachers threw everything they had, but the hosts broke through to fire a third goal.

Ibstock’s keeper made some outstanding saves from Hill, Carlisle and Taft, and Rowe held the ball up well to earn another free-kick.

Taft’s set-piece was too hot for the keeper to handle to narrow the deficit to 3-2 before full-time.

Poachers finish their season at home to league leaders Narborough Foxes on Sunday.