Asfordby FC pay price for mistakes in narrow Thurnby defeat

Asfordby’s sequence of back-to-back Senior League defeats was ended in a frustrating defeat at Thurnby on Saturday.

The teams shared five goals in the first half as the hosts headed into half-time 3-2 up.

Lee Mann’s side were still bang in the game, but defensive errors cost them dear as a good performace, with goals from Jack Baker⚽, Liam Ambrose⚽️and Joe Ledger, went unrewarded in a 4-3 defeat.

“I think the word to sum the performance up is frustrating,” Mann said.

“The boys didn’t give up, but when you let very sloppy goals in you’re always giving yourself a mountain to climb.

“It’s the little mistakes that frustrate you more than anything as the majority of the performance was great.

“On balance of play, we had the better of the ball and the greater chances, we just lacked that killer instinct in front of goal.

“On another day, we could have had 10, but in all fairness, if it wasn’t for our keeper, they could have had a few more as well.

“Again it’s a process we are going through and if we maintain the standard we have set over the last two performances, we are moving in the right direction.”

Asfordby host GNG in the Senior County Cup tonight (Tuesday, 7.30pm) and entertain Desford in the league on Saturday.

Asfordby: Mann, S. Wright (A. Wright), Felstead, Randall, Lapworth, Mike Hendey, Baker, Ledger (Johnson), Cowling, Ambrose (c), Matt Hendey (Rowland). Unused sub: Gilbertson.