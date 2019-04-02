Asfordby FC pay heavy price for slow start in Ellistown loss

Have your say

Asfordby FC look set to finish in the bottom three of the Senior League Premier after falling to a second successive 3-2 home defeat.

Yet having almost beaten promotion-chasing Thurnby the previous weekend, fellow strugglers Ellistown this time took the spoils from Hoby Road.

A slow start to the game cost Asfordby two early goals, but they built pressure going forward as the first half went on.

Aaron Ridout headed in from an Anthony Johnson corner to make it 2-1, but Ellistown restored their two-goal cushion just before half-time.

The hosts started the second half much brighter and exerted early pressure before a Felstead corner was met by Lapworth running into the box to make it 3-2.

Asfordby, who gave senior debuts to Development squad youngsters Matt Cochrane and Charlie Richards, kept pressing and creating chances, but could not find the equaliser.

The defeat leaves Asfordby second-bottom and 11 points from escaping the bottom three.

They travel to bottom-of-the-table Kirby Muxloe Reserves on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

Asfordby: Spencer, S. Wright, Ridout (c), Hollis, McKay, Felstead, Rowland, Lapworth, Cochrane, Johnson, Love, Routen, Richards, Dawkin.