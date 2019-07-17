Asfordby FC open pre-season with Keyworth United win

Have your say

Asfordby FC got their first 90 minutes of pre-season under way with a 2-1 home win over Keyworth United Reserves on Saturday in a game played in three half-hour periods.

The new training regime implemented by head coach Mike Hendey looked to be working early on as Asfordby passed the ball well and worked good positions.

Asfordby on the attack against Keyworth United EMN-190717-110038002

After going behind in the second period to a well-worked goal from Keyworth, the hosts pressed harder.

Alex Johnson scored a brilliant free-kick to equalise before the whistle blew for the second break.

Manager Lee Mann moved some players around as he ran the rule over some new squad additions.

With fitness being an issue late on in games last season, Mann and Hendey were encouraged to see Asfordby pressing and making chances late into the game.

And they got their rewards when a cross was converted by defender Harry Forfar to give the home side a late winner after a good first test.

They continue their pre-season schedule with a trip to Birstall United on Saturday (2pm), followed by a trip to Harborough Town next Thursday (ko 7.30pm).