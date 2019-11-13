Asfordby FC on the up in Senior League Premier after GNG win

Have your say

Following a spate of postponements, Asfordby FC returned to action on Tuesday with Senior League win at FC GNG on Tuesday evening.

With Asfordby’s Hoby Road home still waterlogged, the game was switched to GNG’s all-weather 3G surface.

The game started very evenly with both defences looking solid, while Asfordby struggled to move the ball quickly enough to the forwards as they tried to adapt to the surface, but did create two good chances.

Asfordby’s latest centre-half pairing Dean Randall and James Hollis looked strong, and debutant Sam Hollis looked impressive at left-back.

The half finished goalless with Asfordby needing to be mindful of GNG’s pace moving out, but manager Lee Mann assured his troops that chances would come.

The visitors started the second half quickly as some neat two-touch passing put Liam Ambrose through to break the deadlock.

But GNG inevitably pressed and found an equaliser before finding themselves a man to the good after Mike Hendey received Asfordby’s first sin bin of the season.

GNG pressed their numerical advantage during this 10-minute spell and went ahead with a well-worked goal.

But with Hendey back on the pitch Asfordby pushed forward again, and Dean Copson scored direct from a corner to take his tally to three goals in two games and level matters at 2-2.

Marcus Rowland came on for the tireless and impressive Jake Dawkin and made an immediate impact with a neat touch and turn, putting Matt Hendey through to round the keeper and restore Asfordby’s lead.

The visitors controlled the midfield battle better as the forwards worked hard to create further chances.

And Asfordby wrapped up the game when Rowland thundered a 20-yard strike into the bottom corner, leaving the keeper helpless.

Asfordby saw out the remainder of the game with some good possession to cap a commanding performance in difficult conditions.

The win moved them up to eighth in the Premier Division and level on points with fourth-placed Sileby.

Asfordby: Mortimer, Felstead, S. Hollis, J. Hollis, Randall, Lapworth, Matt Hendey, Mike Hendey, Dawkin, Ambrose (c), Copson. Subs: Cowling, Rowland, Forfar, Gilbertson, Griffiths.