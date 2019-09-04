Asfordby FC: New-look Poachers make winning start

A new Asfordby FC Poachers Under 16s team opened a new league season with an encouraging win on Sunday.

The team had not even trained together, but stood strong and grew into the game, with the new defence of West, Coleman Simpson and Halliday working well together to clear away any danger.

Rowe up front held the ball up well under pressure from Loughborough’s defence and sent Hill away with a sweet through ball to make it 1-0 with a run and shot from outside the box.

The midfield of Swann, Lewin, Skelton and Smith all worked hard as a unit, fighting for possession to put Rowe through to chase.

McMahon came on for Lewin and got straight into the game, combining well with Hill and Rowe to create further chances.

An inswinging Hill corner caused a goalmouth scramble, but Poachers couldn’t put it across the line.

The second half started with Smith off and Orridge on as Poachers kept the same tempo, with Rowe making a nuisance of himself and winning the duels.

Hill swapped wings with Orridge, while Skelton came off for Lewin, but Loughborough responded, forcing Cook into an outstanding save.

McMahon gathered the ball and sent Hill away down the wing before cutting into the box.

As Rowe dragged away the defence, Hill was free to fire home Asfordby’s second.

Swann and Rowe came off for Skelton and Smith, but Poachers came under late pressure.

With two minutes left they conceded from a free-kick, but saw out the game at 2-1 – a great result for their first match together.

Poachers head to Thurlaston Magpies on Sunday in the county cup.