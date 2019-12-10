Asfordby FC knocked out as Anstey spring cup upset

Asfordby FC went out of the Beacon Hill League Cup as Anstey put together a brilliant team performance to beat their higher division opponents.

The hosts started on the front foot, with Mark Cowling almost going clean through on goal, and Matt Hendey jinking his way from the right wing to have a shot blocked by an Anstey defender.

But the visitors took the lead following a good move in midfield and a strong finish from an acute angle.

Asfordby’s defence were caught out again by a through ball, and although Lewis Spencer saved the cross-come-shot, the ball rebounded to the back post for an unmarked attacker to make it 2-0 from close range.

Marcus Rowland had a couple of chances from the left wing which cleared the bar and captain Liam Ambrose’s volley was saved as the hosts trailed at the break.

Asfordby changed things for the second half, with Jack Baker and Jake Dawkin coming on for Alex Johnson and Mark Cowling.

Ambrose found himself through on goal, but the Anstey keeper made a good stop down at his feet.

Dawkin then cut in from the right to rifle in a shot, but straight at the keeper.

Rowland found himself running through from the left and after he was fouled on the edge of the box, Ben Lapworth’s free-kick was covered by the keeper at his near post.

Jamie Felstead replaced Paul Griffiths at right-back, but Anstey then hit the hosts with a sucker-punch as a corner was headed against the crossbar and into the Asfordby goal.

The home side pushed forward, with Baker, Dawkin, Felstead and Lapworth all having opportunities on goal, but without finding the net.

Anstey adapted to the difficult surface much better than the home side and were defensively superb, restricting Asfordby to half-chances.

* Asfordby were unable to make amends on Saturday when their home match with Hathern was called off, as was the Development side’s trip to Shepshed Amateurs in the North Leicestershire League.

On Saturday, the seniors head to Ashby Ivanhoe Knights in the Senior League for a 2pm kick-off, and Simon Atherley’s Development squad hope to host Kegworth Imperial (ko 2pm), looking to maintain their place at the top of the Premiership.

Asfordby: Spencer, Griffiths (Felstead), S. Hollis, Forfar, J. Hollis, Johnson (Baker), Matt Hendey, Lapworth, Cowling (Dawkin), Ambrose (c), Rowland.