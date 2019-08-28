Asfordby FC kick off season with League Cup win at Rothley

Have your say

Asfordby FC finally started their season with a good performance on Tuesday evening to book their place in the next round of the Beacon Bitter League Cup.

Liam Ambrose struck early from the edge of the box to settle any early nerves.

Asfordby FC open their league campaign at Barlestone St Giles on Saturday. Picture: Matt Pond EMN-190828-100617002

Asfordby then set about playing the game they wanted to play, passing and moving fluidly and attacking the Rothley goal at every opportunity.

Jack Baker ran through the defence and slid the ball past the keeper to double the lead, and Mark Cowling headed Asfordby’s third from a corner to claim a deserved 3-0 half-time lead.

The second half started brightly with more attacking play down the wings.

Jamie Felstead forced the keeper into a good save, and Matt Hendey superbly volleyed in the rebound from just outside the area.

Rothley made a couple of substitutions to change their attack, one of which pulled a goal back.

Rothley then scored a second after lobbing the defence and keeper, prompting Asfordby to make two changes in defence and one up front to see out the game.

They forced more opportunities, with Marcus Rowland going close after streaking through on goal, while the defence cut out any attacking threat for the last 15 minutes to give Asfordby a much-deserved opening win.

Asfordby get their Senior League Premier campaign up and running at Barlestone St Giles on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Asfordby: Spencer, Snow, A. Wright, Forfar, Routen, Lapworth, Baker, Felstead, Cowling, Ambrose, Matt Hendey, Rowland, Gilbertson, Griffiths.