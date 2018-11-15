Asfordby FC juniors pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Asfordby FC juniors marked Remembrance Sunday like other professional and grassroots clubs across the country as the pitches at Asfordby Acres fell silent to remember the Great War fallen.

The under 8s Cobras and Vipers were back in action and proudly wore their armbands for the centenary of the Armistice.

The Cobras in action Picture: Phil James EMN-181114-171857002

Manager Leon Elford said: “Respecting the silence and wearing the poppy are great transitions that kids can take from the professional game.

“I spoke with the players before the game, to talk to them about why we wear the poppy and they already knew; they were keen to show their thanks.

Cobras had the early kick-off in the Leicester and District Mutual League.

After a slow start, every inch of the woodwork was hit before Cobras finally managed to score, which spurred them on for a late flurry of goals in the final five minutes, but it wasn’t enough to take the spoils.

Vipers played a friendly which produced a 16-goal thriller with the sides locked at 8-8 at the final whistle.

Leon added: “Games like these are what grassroots at this age is all about – lots of fun, goals and laughs. It was great to see.”